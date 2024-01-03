Open Menu

SMBR, Commissioner Visit LDA E-Registry Model Center

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2024 | 07:21 PM

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Nabeel Javed and Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited LDA (Lahore Development Authority) E-Registry Model Centre, here on Wednesday

PLRA (Punjab Land Record Authority) Director General Saira Umar, DC Lahore Rafia Haider, Chief Engineer LDA Asrar Saeed were also present.

The SMBR Nabeel Javed reviewed the online registration process of an applicant at the e-Registry Centre. He said that e-registry model center is the most important programme in online registry revenue affairs. E-Registry Model Center Egerton Road is complete, counters are operational and Lotus will be operational within 24 hours.

According to the directives of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, all e-registry facilities will be available to the citizens under one roof.

The SMBR was told in the briefing that work of e-registry center has been completed as per the deadline. All registrars of Shalamar Town, Ravi Town, and Sumanabad Town will sit in the e-Registry Model Center. Commissioner Lahore informed that e-Registry has state-of-the-art offices equipped with modern facilities. All the facilities will be available in a corporate style under one roof for the revenue affairs of the citizens. Work has been completed in all sections of e-Registry Model Center. Floor Manager will also be present to guide the citizens. The e-registry model center will provide services on corporate sector model.

