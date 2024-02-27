Open Menu

SMEDA To Organize Training On “How To Start E-Commerce Business In Pakistan”

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2024 | 05:46 PM

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one-day workshop on “How to Start E-Commerce Business in Pakistan” for profitable business growth on 28 February (tomorrow)

The workshop will be held at the Gujrat Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (GCSTSI), according to sources in the authority informed on Tuesday.

The training program will provide information about e-commerce and how it works, conventional business Vs e-commerce business, introduction and background of digital marketing, digital media platform, and market segmentation and digital penetration.

The workshop will also provide information about e-commerce business model insight, tools, research and SEO, integration an e-commerce store configuration, how does Daraz works, and opportunities with local e-commerce platform.

The session would be attended by Members GCSTSI, entrepreneur/ small business owners, marketing professionals, freelancer/ independent sellers, and student/ professionals seeking careers opportunities.

