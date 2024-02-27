SMEDA To Organize Training On “How To Start E-Commerce Business In Pakistan”
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2024 | 05:46 PM
The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one-day workshop on “How to Start E-Commerce Business in Pakistan” for profitable business growth on 28 February (tomorrow)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one-day workshop on “How to Start E-Commerce Business in Pakistan” for profitable business growth on 28 February (tomorrow).
The workshop will be held at the Gujrat Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (GCSTSI), according to sources in the authority informed on Tuesday.
The training program will provide information about e-commerce and how it works, conventional business Vs e-commerce business, introduction and background of digital marketing, digital media platform, and market segmentation and digital penetration.
The workshop will also provide information about e-commerce business model insight, tools, research and SEO, integration an e-commerce store configuration, how does Daraz works, and opportunities with local e-commerce platform.
The session would be attended by Members GCSTSI, entrepreneur/ small business owners, marketing professionals, freelancer/ independent sellers, and student/ professionals seeking careers opportunities.
Recent Stories
BZU declares MA results of five subjects
Fertilizer mafia busted in Mirpurkhas
Commissioner directs formulation of plan to control price hike in Ramzan
IWMB get two Asian Leopard cubs from KP Wildlife Department for rehabilitation
Bilawal criticizes President Alvi for not calling NA inauguration session
Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance investment in various sectors
Power suspension on various KP feeders notified
Stock markets muted before clues on US rate cuts
APHC-AJK draws OIC chief’s attention towards plight of Kashmiri detainees in j ..
UVAS achieved milestone of IVF calf
Pakistan's 'fair' election, underway peaceful power transfer exemplify its demo ..
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for increased investment in key sector23 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar19 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 86 points33 minutes ago
-
Stock markets muted before clues on US rate cuts19 minutes ago
-
Japan's core consumer prices up 2 pct in January7 minutes ago
-
Russian court jails veteran activist Orlov for 2.5 years3 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim7 minutes ago
-
Asian markets muted as traders await fresh data for rate clues7 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 100 per tola to Rs 215,9005 hours ago
-
Asian markets muted as traders await fresh data for rate clues7 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher5 hours ago
-
NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit6 hours ago