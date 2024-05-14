Open Menu

Korea Feed Association To Get 600000 To 700000 Metric Tons Of Corn, Maize's Export Order From Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Korea Feed Association on Tuesday projected to get 600,000 to 700,000 metric tons export order of corn and maize export be met from Pakistan to Korea under quota of Korea Feed Industry Association.

A very productive meeting was held with top officials of Korea Feed Association, Hong Hyun Jon, General Manager of Planning and Research Department and Mr.

Kim Gi Bum, CEO of Purchasing and Transportation Division.

The Transportation and Logistics Division offered to invest in specialized installing and processing equipment machinery for corn and other crops at Karachi Seaport required for specialized handling of crops in general and for corn in particular and establishment of a dedicated laboratory for corn inspection for addressing Korean concerns on a sustainable basis regarding quality controls.

