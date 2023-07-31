Open Menu

State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) Sialkot Official Visits WCCI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2023 | 09:06 PM

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Sialkot official visits WCCI

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Development Finance Division Senior Deputy Chief Manager BSC-Sialkot Nisar Ahmed visited Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ):State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Development Finance Division Senior Deputy Chief Manager BSC-Sialkot Nisar Ahmed visited Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) on Monday.

WCCI President Dr Marian Nouman welcomed the guest.

During the meeting, issues related to challenges and barriers being faced by women entrepreneurs in getting financial support in Sialkot were discussed. The two officials also discussed actionable steps to address the identified challenges facing businesswomen.

More Stories From Business