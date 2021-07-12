UrduPoint.com
Sudan's Top Diplomat Calls For Activating Khartoum-Moscow Economic Ties

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 11:10 AM

Sudan's Top Diplomat Calls for Activating Khartoum-Moscow Economic Ties

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam Sadig al-Mahdi has called for activating economic ties between Khartoum and Moscow.

The top diplomat arrived in Russia on Sunday for an official visit.

"In the economic and commercial sphere, we see that there are potential opportunities for the development of relations. They are very large, but they are not being realized.

We really want to develop these relations and expand the areas of such cooperation," al-Mahdi told Sputnik.

According to the Sudanese minister, opportunities for economic growth in relations between the two countries exist in the agricultural sector, the extraction of mineral resources and the supply of Russian equipment and machinery to Sudan.

"We intend to help attract more Russian companies, banks and investments to Sudan, as this is in the common interests of our countries," al-Mahdi added.

