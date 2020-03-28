UrduPoint.com
Sufficient Stock Available At Utility Stores: MD USC

Sat 28th March 2020 | 04:37 PM

Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Umar Lodhi Saturday said that all utility stores outlets were opened across the country to serve specially the marginalized segment of the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Umar Lodhi Saturday said that all utility stores outlets were opened across the country to serve specially the marginalized segment of the society.

In a statement, he said at this difficult time when the whole country was locked down, the utility stores was ensuring provision of basic daily use items on subsidized rates to its consumers specially for those who belonged to unprivileged sector of the society.

He said sufficient stock of sugar, wheat flour, rice, ghee and pulses was available with the Corporation and on receiving complaints of shortage of such items, swift action was being taken to resolve the problem immediately.

The USC MD said the staff of utility stores was engaged in serving the people despite facing threat of Coronavirus.

Lodhi said at all outlets, precautionary measures had been made to protect the staff as well as the consumers from the virus.

He said after lockdown in the country, sale of the corporation witnessed a significant increase.

"The USC management is busy all the time to facilitate its consumers by providing all necessary items at affordable price so that at this critical stage, the consumers can easily get eatable and other items of daily use," he added.

