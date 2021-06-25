Sugar futures close higher

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 03:12 PM

Sugar futures closed higher Friday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Sugar futures closed higher Friday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for September 2021 delivery gained 27 Yuan (4.17 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,539 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 378,476 lots with a turnover of 20.97 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

