Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) hails cut in petroleum products

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) hailed the PTI government's decision of cut in petroleum products' prices and demanded to shift this relief to common man by reducing fares of transport, homes, shops and all other things including daily used commodities.

Malik Rizwam, President SCCI Sukkur on Tuesday appreciated the price reduction of POL and said PM Imran Khan led PTI government was extending all possible relief measure to common man adding that Government machinery should ensure the reduction of prices of daily used commodities and fares of transport to shift the benefit to common man.