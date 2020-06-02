UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sukkur Chamber Of Commerce And Industries (SCCI) Hails Cut In Petroleum Products

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 04:23 PM

Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) hails cut in petroleum products

Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) hailed the PTI government's decision of cut in petroleum products' prices and demanded to shift this relief to common man by reducing fares of transport, homes, shops and all other things including daily used commodities

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) hailed the PTI government's decision of cut in petroleum products' prices and demanded to shift this relief to common man by reducing fares of transport, homes, shops and all other things including daily used commodities.

Malik Rizwam, President SCCI Sukkur on Tuesday appreciated the price reduction of POL and said PM Imran Khan led PTI government was extending all possible relief measure to common man adding that Government machinery should ensure the reduction of prices of daily used commodities and fares of transport to shift the benefit to common man.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Man Sukkur Price Chamber Commerce All Government Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Vivo S1 Pro is Now Available at a More Attractive ..

8 minutes ago

Pedestrian among 2 killed in separate incidents

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus SOPs violation posing threat to reside ..

3 minutes ago

Two murdered, 2 injured in firing incidents in Mia ..

6 minutes ago

Roadside bomb kills 7 civilians in Afghanistan

6 minutes ago

Provincial Minister for Energy, Dr Akhtar Malik ad ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.