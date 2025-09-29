SCCI Holds Certificate Ceremony For Social Media Marketing Course
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 05:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Under the leadership of President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Ikram-ul-Haq, the Certificate Distribution Ceremony of the Basic Social Media Marketing for Export course was held.
The event was attended by distinguished guests, including Mr.
Riaz ud Din Sheikh (SI), MPA Faisal Ikram, and MNA Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, who distributed certificates among the graduating students.
Speaking on the occasion, the guests appreciated the initiative, highlighting the importance of digital skills in enhancing exports and equipping the youth with modern tools to meet global market demands.
