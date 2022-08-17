Tanneries to be shifted to Sialkot Industrial Zone by 2023: secretary

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Environment Protection Secretary Dr. Naeem Rauf has said that the process of shifting of tanneries to the Sialkot Industrial Zone will have to be completed by 2023, and those failing to complete the process will face cancellation of their plots.

He expressed these views while addressing members of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the office-bearers of the Tannery Association during his visit to the SCCI and Sialkot Tannery Zone, here on Wednesday.

He said the Punjab government had given a soft loan of Rs 250 million to Sialkot Tannery Zone Association for establishment of tannery zone. The construction of the plant for treatment of leather process waste-water would be completed by May 2023, after which no tannery in Sialkot could operate outside the tannery zone, he added.

This is an environment-friendly project, which has been delayed for the past eight years; now it's a dire need to make it functional and its completion would increase the exports of leather products.

The meeting was attended by Director Environment Department Headquarters Syed Naseem Rehman, Senior Vice President (SVP) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Zohaib Shaikh, Vice President (VP) SCCI Malik Qasim, President Tannery Association Raza Munir, DD Environment Imtiaz Ahmed, local officials of related departments and local industrialists.

The environment secretary said that in future only those businesses and industries would be able to work which were environment friendly. He said there was a need to work to reduce pollution, handle solid waste and control underground pollution in a timely manner. All industries, including leather, surgical instruments and sports, have to work with joint responsibility and promote environment-friendly industries, he added.

He said that there were 620 plots of tanneries in tannery zone and till now only 10 tanneries owners had started construction of tanneries. The secretary said that there were more than 250 tanneries in Sialkot city, and these tanneries would be shifted to the zone within six months. He said that Sialkot was the hub of small and medium industries and the business community here had an international vision and was earning valuable foreign exchange. He said that the Environment Protection Department was always ready to promote environment friendly industries to increase exports.