Tencent's 'weixin Pay' Enhances Mobile Payment Experience For Overseas Users Visiting China

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Tencent is deepening its collaboration with international card organizations including Visa, Discover Global Network (including Diners Club), JCB, and Mastercard in order to further improve overseas users' digital payment experience in China

The move coincides with the full resumption of travel and international business to China and major international events in the country.

The latest development fully opens Weixin Pay's merchant network in China to international card organizations in gradual steps.

In 2019, Weixin Pay began supporting overseas users in linking their international credit cards for use with various pilot services, said a press statement issued here on Friday.

The expanded merchant network includes categories such as dining, transportation, shopping, hotel accommodation and more. Users can enjoy multiple payment methods such as scanning QR codes, presenting payment codes, Weixin Mini Programs and in-app payments, enhancing users' payment experience both online and offline.

After linking an international card, overseas users will be able to conveniently access over tens of millions of merchants, including small and medium-sized merchants. Transaction fees are waived for single transactions of less than or equal to 200 RMB to fulfill users' small-amount and high-frequency payment needs, subject to the details specified on the payment page.

People entering the Chinese Mainland can use their passports, Mainland Travel Permit and Mainland Residence Permit for Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, and Taiwan residents, or Foreign Permanent Resident ID Card to set up their Weixin Pay, link an international credit card or debit card, and start enjoying mobile payments across the country.

Previously, Chinese regulators encouraged the refinement of mobile payment solutions for visitors to improve their payment experience. Domestic payment service providers are also encouraged to partner with overseas card issuers to provide mobile payment to overseas visitors in accordance with rules and regulations.

With the upcoming international sporting events such as the FISU World University Games in Chengdu and the Asian Games in Hangzhou, the number of incoming overseas tourists continues to rise. Tencent strives to improve mobile payment experience and offer more convenience for overseas users, through initiatives such as supporting international cards on Weixin Pay and connecting overseas local wallets with the Mainland of China.

