Textile Exports Increase By 25.96% In 10 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2022 | 03:52 PM

The exports of textile commodities increased by 25.96 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Saturday

The textile exports were recorded at $15,981,863 thousands in July-April (2021-22) against the exports of $12,688,180 thousand in July-April (2020-21), showing growth of 25.96 percent, according to the latest PBS data.

The textile commodities that contributed in trade growth included cotton yarn, the exports of which increased by 22.11 percent from $823,952 thousand last year to $1,006,142 thousand during the current year.

Likewise, the exports of raw cotton increased by 1009.03 percent, from $593 thousand to $6,577 thousand, cotton cloth by 26.81 percent, from $1,581,564 thousand to $2,005,578 thousand, cotton (carded or combed) by 2,450 percent to $1,632 thousand from $64 thousand exports last year, yarn (other than cotton yarn) increased by 100.

08 percent, from $26,997 thousand to $54,016 thousand whereas exports of knitwear increased by 35.14 percent, from $3,121,163 thousand to $4,218,058.

In addition, the exports of bed wear increased to $2,727,465 thousand from $2,291,782, showing growth of 19.01 percent, towels' export increased by 19.46 percent, from $776,710 thousand to $927,859 thousand, ready-made garments by 27.95 percent, from $2,512,060 thousand to $3,214,112 thousand, art, silk and synthetic textile by 27.73 percent, from $301,641 to $385,291 thousand, made-up articles (excluding bed-wear and towels) by 13.08 percent, from 627,707 thousand to $709,815 thousand million whereas the exports of all other textile materials increased by 20.03 percent, from $528,221 thousand to $634,012 thousand.

The only textile commodity that witnessed negative growth in trade was tents, canvas and Tarpulin, the exports of which decreased by 4.62 percent, from $91,307 thousand to $95,726 thousand million.

