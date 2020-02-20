UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thai Retail Giant Launches Record-breaking IPO

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 12:15 PM

Thai retail giant launches record-breaking IPO

Thai conglomerate Central Retail launched the country's biggest ever IPO Thursday, giving it a market cap of around $8.1 billion in a punt on a sputtering economy now hampered by the new coronavirus

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ):Thai conglomerate Central Retail launched the country's biggest ever IPO Thursday, giving it a market cap of around $8.1 billion in a punt on a sputtering economy now hampered by the new coronavirus.

Most Thais visit a shop each day owned by Central, a family-run empire which has hundreds of malls, electronics, grocery and 24-hour convenience stores across the country.

Shares in Central Retail Corporation (CRC) were offered at 42 baht on Thursday morning, but made only a modest quarter baht gain in early trading, with the company eying fundraising of just over 71 billion baht ($2.26 billion).

"CRC is very proud" to become "the country's largest IPO ever," chief executive Yol Phokasub said.

The money raised will pay for "business expansion and stores' renovation", he added.

Super rich and well connected, the firm, founded by the Sino-Thai Chirathivat family after the Second World War, has been on an ambitious overseas spending spree -- acquiring or partnering with luxury shopping brands in Italy, Germany and Switzerland.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand said the initial public offering puts CRC among Thailand's 12 largest listed companies.

Central already dominates Thailand's streets but is desperate to make serious inroads into the booming online sales market.

The group received a royal endorsement in 2005, a recognition by Thailand's unassailable palace reserved only for the biggest conglomerates.

Thailand's big firms are run by Sino-Thai families, with deep connections, deeper pockets and a nose for navigating the choppy political waters of a country defined by coups and short-lived civilian governments.

They control businesses in a country which was once the leading economy of Southeast Asia, but is one of Asia's least equal as it atrophies under a military-run government.

Drought, high household debt, the strong baht and now the impact of the deadly new coronavirus have also clouded the economic outlook.

The Bank of Thailand has said it is likely next month to revise its GDP growth outlook to under two percent, with tourism hammered by a slump in Chinese visitors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Thailand Business China Company Visit Bank Germany Italy Switzerland Costa Rican Colon Stock Exchange Of Thailand Money Market World War Family Government Asia Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chinese hospitals discharge 16,155 recovered patie ..

12 minutes ago

Matric/FA admission, Feb 21 last day: Allama Iqbal ..

12 minutes ago

Samsung's new EUV-equipped chip line begins mass p ..

6 minutes ago

Turkey to provide visa exemption to 6 Schengen sta ..

12 minutes ago

Turkey, Kenya set to ink new cooperation agreement ..

12 minutes ago

Rs 56000 fine imposed on 14 cattle pen owners

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.