The Council Of The Institute Of Chartered Accountants Of Pakistan (ICAP) Elects Office Bearers For 2023-24

Published January 28, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ):The Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) unanimously elected its new office bearers for the year 2023-24 in its 365th meeting held in Karachi.

The Council unanimously elected M. Ali Latif as President of the Institute, Arslan Khalid and Asad Feroze as Vice Presidents, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The Council lauded the services of the outgoing office bearers and announced Gold Medal for Ashfaq Yousuf Tola for his meritorious services. The Council also announced mementos to Saifullah and Husnain R. Badami in recognition of their services.

Newly elected President of the Institute M. Ali Latif is a Fellow Member (FCA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP).

He is a second generation Chartered Accountant and son of a well known practicing chartered accountant, late M.

T.K Rehmani, who practiced under the name and style of "M/s Rehmani & Co., Chartered Accountants".

He has more than 20 years of experience in the accounting and audit profession and is responsible for managing a wide ranging portfolio of clients across different economic sectors.

He is currently working as Partner in "M/s Muniff Ziauddin & Co., Chartered Accountants, Representing BKR International and is a Council Member since 2017. He had earlier also served as an Elected Member of the Northern Regional Committee of ICAP for two consecutive four-year terms (2009-2013 & 2013-2017) and as Chairman of various ICAP Committees.

He has also served as Vice President of ICAP & President of Pakistan Institute of Public Finance Accountants, PIPFA and has recently been appointed as the Non-Executive Director on the Board of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

