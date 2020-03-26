UrduPoint.com
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Turns Around, Gains 38 Points To Close At 27267 Points

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 05:29 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turns around, gains 38 points to close at 27267 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 27,267.2 points as compared to 27,228.8 points on the last working day with the positive change of 38.40 points (0.14%)

A total of 186,745,170 shares were traded compared to the trade 145,106,869 shares during the previous day, wher`eas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 5.537 billion as compared to Rs5.498 billion during last trading day.

As many as 347 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market Thursday, out of which 152 recorded gain and 182 sustained losses whereas the share price of 13 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 21,632,000 shares and price per share of Rs 2.78, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 15,140,000 and price per share of Rs 8.16 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 13,279,000 and price per share of Rs 12.87.

