Three New Industrial Units Inaugurated At D.I. Khan Economic Zone

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2023 | 07:07 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical education and Tribal Affairs, Dr Aamir Abdullah inaugurated three newly established units at D.I. Khan Economic Zone and performed the groundbreaking of two other units on Tuesday.

The inaugurated enterprises were units of food, beverage, chemical and LPG sectors.

The ceremony was hosted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC). The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KP-EZDMC, Javed Iqbal Khattak and other senior management of the company were also present on the occasion.

The inauguration and groundbreaking of food and beverage sector industries would boost the generation of employment opportunities and meet the increasing demand of consumer products in the region.

The addition of the LPG industry in D.I.Khan marks a momentous step towards enhancing energy security and self-sufficiency. The chemical industry is set to play a pivotal role in contributing to the chemical and manufacturing sector, bolstering the region’s industrial prowess.

These units have been established by investing Rs 660.5 million, speaking of a strong commitment to fostering economic growth and prosperity in the region. This substantial investment will not only bolster the local economy but also contribute substantially to Pakistan's industrial progress.

These industries are expected to generate approximately 500 direct and 1,050 indirect employment opportunities, providing a much-needed boost to the local workforce, and contributing to the economic well-being of the D.

I Khan, and it’s adjoining.

Established on 189 acres of land, the Dera Ismail Khan Economic Zone is strategically located to serve as a thriving economic hub in one of Pakistan's most resource-rich regions.

The existing investment in this zone is approximately Rs.1.7 million employing 894 individuals. There are 12 industries functioning while 14 are under construction. This zone not only caters to D.I. Khan but also extends its reach to encompass the neighboring districts of South Waziristan, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, and numerous districts in both KP and Punjab.

The attractive feature of the D.I. Khan Economic Zone is its accessibility. Location at the second-most important intersection of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route. The D.I.Khan Economic Zone, under the management of KP-EZDMC, continues to attract investment and drive industrialization, serving as a catalyst for economic prosperity in the region.

The launch of these new enterprises speaks of the commitment of the provincial government to foster a diverse industrial environment and propel economic development in the province, particularly in southern belt of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

APP/aqk

