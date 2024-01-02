Open Menu

Arslan Farid Published January 02, 2024 | 08:58 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 02 January 2024 is 219,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 187,930.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 02 January 2024 is 219,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 187,930.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 200,916 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 172,268.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 219,200 Rs 200,916
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 187,930 Rs 172,268
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,793 Rs 17,227

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

More Stories From Business