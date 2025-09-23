KCCI Appeals FBR To Extend Deadline For Filing Tax Returns
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 10:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), on Tuesday, earnestly appealed to the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for an extension in the statutory deadlines for filing Income tax and Sales Tax Returns.
President KCCI Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, according to a statement issued here, drawn the attention of the FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial to various reasons affecting tax return filling process and stressed the urgent need to extend the last date for filing Income Tax Returns for Tax Year 2025 from September 30 to October 31, 2025 and submission of Sales Tax Return for August 2025 for one month due to genuine hardships being faced by taxpayers and the prevailing circumstances.
President KCCI explained that the IRIS portal was facing technical slowdowns and glitches due to increasing number of tax fillers while recent flash floods and heavy monsoon rains had badly affected internet and telecom services including the 4g and 5G connectivity.
Bilwani was of the view that such relief measures not only encourage taxpayers to comply but also strengthen documentation of the economy and lead to higher revenue collection, which is in the mutual interest of both FBR and the business community. He expressed confidence that Chairman FBR would respond positively and take a decision in the best interest of taxpayers and the national exchequer.
