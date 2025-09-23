Pakistan’s new rose variety promises farmers up to Rs1.5m per acre in profits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Pakistani scientists have developed a new rose variety that can earn farmers up to Rs1.5 million per acre annually, opening a fresh window into the $60 billion global floriculture market while providing resilience against rising temperatures.

The breakthrough variety, Rosa Centifolia UAF, has been introduced by the Institute of Horticultural Sciences, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF). Researchers say the flower’s unique resilience and industrial versatility make it a “game-changer” for both local farmers and exporters, said a news release here on Tuesday.

“A single acre of this variety, with about 5,000 plants, can produce around one kilogram of premium-quality rose oil valued at Rs1.5 million,” Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad, Professor of Floriculture at UAF, told Wealth Pakistan. “After deducting costs, the net profit comes close to Rs740,000 per acre per year, making it highly lucrative for large-scale growers.”

For farmers unable to invest in oil extraction, the variety offers multiple alternatives. Selling rose petals alone can generate Rs400,000 per acre in revenue, leaving farmers with a net profit of about Rs260,000 annually from the second year onwards.

Processing the flowers into rose water can yield 50,000 liters per acre, bringing in Rs1.5 million in sales and about Rs600,000 in net profit.

Similarly, converting them into rose jam (gulqand) can generate Rs750,000 in sales per acre, with Rs240,000 net profit.

“These different business models allow both small-scale farmers and industrialists to benefit according to their investment levels,” said Dr. Iftikhar.

Unlike the traditional Surkha (red) rose, which struggles in high heat, Rosa Centifolia UAF continues to bloom even in temperatures above 40°C, producing fragrant, bunch-like flowers throughout the year.

“This is a variety built for Pakistan’s changing climate,” Dr. Iftikhar said. “It maintains flower size, fragrance, and oil quality even under harsh conditions.”

The rose has a lifespan of 12–15 years and yields 500–700 flowers per plant annually, making it a long-term investment crop for farmers seeking stable income.

Globally prized products such as rose oil, rose water, dried petals, and gulqand give the variety high export value. The oil’s fragrance and purity are comparable to the globally renowned Rosa Damascena, while its rose water and jam quality surpass the Rosa chinensis commonly grown in Pakistan.

With demand for natural products growing worldwide, Pakistan’s entry into the high-value rose oil segment could significantly boost non-traditional exports.

Another major advantage is that Rosa Centifolia UAF can be easily propagated through cuttings from November to February, lowering the barriers for adoption. Farmers can plant the rose alongside traditional crops to diversify income without disrupting existing patterns.

“From fragrance and cosmetics to food and medicine, this rose offers opportunities across industries,” Dr. Iftikhar noted. “It’s a rare case where both farmers and industrialists stand to gain.”

With Pakistan seeking ways to diversify its exports and raise farmer incomes, the new rose variety offers a promising solution. Large-scale growers cultivating 50 acres or more could tap into international markets, while smallholders can strengthen livelihoods by supplying domestic demand.

“Ultimately, Rosa Centifolia UAF is not just a flower,” Dr. Iftikhar said. “It’s a 15-year cash crop that can transform Pakistan’s floriculture sector and help farmers bloom into profit.”