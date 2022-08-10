UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 10th August 2022

Arslan Farid Published August 10, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th August 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 150,300. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 10th August 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 150,300. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 128,800. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 150,300. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 128,800.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 10th August 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 150,300 Rs 137,700
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 128,800 Rs 118,066
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,880 Rs 11,807

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 137,700. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 118,066. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 137,700. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 118,066.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 10th August 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 10th August 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 150,300 Rs 128,800 Rs 137,700 Rs 118,066
Karachi Rs 150,300 Rs 128,800 Rs 137,700 Rs 118,066
Lahore Rs 150,300 Rs 128,800 Rs 137,700 Rs 118,066
Islamabad Rs 150,300 Rs 128,800 Rs 137,700 Rs 118,066
Rawalpindi Rs 150,300 Rs 128,800 Rs 137,700 Rs 118,066
Peshawar Rs 150,300 Rs 128,800 Rs 137,700 Rs 118,066
Quetta Rs 150,300 Rs 128,800 Rs 137,700 Rs 118,066
Sialkot Rs 150,300 Rs 128,800 Rs 137,700 Rs 118,066
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2022

24 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

1 day ago
 FBI joins probe into possible link among killings ..

FBI joins probe into possible link among killings in New Mexico of 4 Muslims, in ..

1 day ago
 Football: Italian Cup results

Football: Italian Cup results

1 day ago
 9th Muharram procession concludes peacefully in fe ..

9th Muharram procession concludes peacefully in federal capital

1 day ago
 Main Zul-Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul-Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

1 day ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.