Tokyo stocks close lower amid lingering concern over trade 18 June 2019

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Tokyo shares fell on Tuesday as concerns over the US-China trade war continued to weigh on the market, as investors took to the sidelines ahead of results from the US Federal Reserve's meeting.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.72 percent, or 151.29 points, to 20,972.71, while the broader Topix Index was also down 0.72 percent, or 11.07 points, at 1,528.67.