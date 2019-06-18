UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Close Lower Amid Lingering Concern Over Trade 18 June 2019

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 14 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo stocks close lower amid lingering concern over trade 18 June 2019

Tokyo shares fell on Tuesday as concerns over the US-China trade war continued to weigh on the market, as investors took to the sidelines ahead of results from the US Federal Reserve's meeting

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Tokyo shares fell on Tuesday as concerns over the US-China trade war continued to weigh on the market, as investors took to the sidelines ahead of results from the US Federal Reserve's meeting.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.72 percent, or 151.29 points, to 20,972.71, while the broader Topix Index was also down 0.72 percent, or 11.07 points, at 1,528.67.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Tokyo Market From

Recent Stories

Corruption: A significant majority of Pakistanis ( ..

1 minute ago

PTCL and LMKT-Operated NIC Peshawar Makes Its Mark ..

8 minutes ago

Egypt's former president Morsi buried in Cairo

14 minutes ago

Trump Vows to Begin Mass Deportation of Undocument ..

14 minutes ago

China Remains Firmly Committed to Protect Iran Nuc ..

14 minutes ago

Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth in IO ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.