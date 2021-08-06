UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Close Slightly Higher With Investors Awaiting U.S. Job Data

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 05:19 PM

Tokyo stocks close slightly higher with investors awaiting U.S. job data

Tokyo stocks finished higher Friday on favorable earnings results from major Japanese companies, but gains were capped as market participants waited for U.S. jobs data for July due out later in the day to make decisions

TOKYO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks finished higher Friday on favorable earnings results from major Japanese companies, but gains were capped as market participants waited for U.S. jobs data for July due out later in the day to make decisions.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average closed 91.92 points, or 0.33 percent, higher from Thursday at 27,820.04.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange ended 0.36 point, or 0.02 percent, higher at 1,929.34.

Trading volume on the main section increased to 991.69 million shares from Thursday's 955.27 million shares.

With a batch of positive earnings results from major domestic firms and a rebound of the Hang Seng index in the Chinese Hong Kong market in the afternoon, the Nikkei index moved in positive territory for most of the day, brokers said.

However, the gains were limited since investors waited for the release of U.S. nonfarm payroll data and remained concerns over the rapid spread of COVID-19 infections in Japan.

Tokyo, the host city of the ongoing Olympic Games, confirmed a record 5,042 daily COVID-19 infections on Thursday, exceeding 5,000 cases for the first time.

"Short-term investors adjusted their positions ahead of the key U.S. jobs data," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co.

By the close of play, pulp and paper, oil and coal product, and precision instrument sectors were major gainers. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones 1,055 to 1,025 on the First Section, while 109 ended unchanged.

After electric wire maker Fujikura and precision instrument maker Nikon on Thursday revised upward their earnings forecasts for the current business year through next March, their stocks surged 16.3 percent and 8.4 percent correspondingly.

Bucking the upward trend, marine transportation shares were weak due to concerns that the spread of the highly contagious virus variants will negatively affect trade. Among them, Kawasaki Kisen dropped 4.3 percent, and Nippon Yusen declined 0.5 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business China Oil Hong Kong Kawasaki Tokyo Japan Tokyo Stock Exchange March July Stocks Market Olympics All From Million Jobs

Recent Stories

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control ..

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control updates COVID-19 green list

41 minutes ago
 Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Cen ..

Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Central Asia was held in Turkmeni ..

1 hour ago
 49,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

49,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Re ..

PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Renewal Fee

1 hour ago
 Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punja ..

Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punjab

1 hour ago
 Chinese vice premier inspects virus-hit Zhengzhou, ..

Chinese vice premier inspects virus-hit Zhengzhou, orders swift actions to conta ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.