UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Down More Than 2% On Virus Worries

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 12:01 PM

Tokyo stocks down more than 2% on virus worries

Tokyo stocks ended down more than two percent on Thursday as investors closely tracked headlines over the spreading coronavirus outbreak

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks ended down more than two percent on Thursday as investors closely tracked headlines over the spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 2.13 percent, or 477.96 points, to close at 21,948.23, while the broader Topix index dropped 2.37 percent, or 38.11 percent, to 1,568.06.

"There are concerns over the spread of new coronavirus infections. The first US case with no link to foreign travel also dampened investor sentiment," Okasan Online Securities strategist Yoshihiro Ito said in a commentary.

As Tokyo trade started, President Donald Trump told a news conference the US was prepared to escalate its response to the outbreak on a "much larger scale" should it continue to spread.

The Dollar was under pressure in Asian trade, fetching 110.03 Yen against 110.45 yen in New York late Wednesday.

The falls in Tokyo came as global stocks finished mixed, somewhat stabilising after two bruising sessions on worries about the spread of the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Japanese shares sensitive to economic conditions were broadly lower, with blue-chip exporters Toyota tumbling 2.13 percent to 7,384 yen and Sony 3.88 percent to 6,877 yen.

Crude oil developer and distributor Inpex dropped 3.21 percent to 958.5 yen, while Sumitomo Metal Mining lost 3.66 percent to 2,771.5 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Oil Trump Tokyo New York Stocks Toyota Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Simonyan Appeals to Greek President After Sputnik ..

2 minutes ago

KP motorway, highways to have satellite rescue sta ..

2 minutes ago

Crew leaves Japan virus-hit ship for new quarantin ..

2 minutes ago

Cavaliers sink 76ers as Embiid hurts shoulder

2 minutes ago

Denmark announces first coronavirus case

4 minutes ago

Military Source Refutes Claims of Syrian Oppositio ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.