Trade And Investment Officers' Delegation Visits FPCCI
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2024 | 08:36 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) A 40-member delegation of newly appointed Trade and Investment Officers (TIOs) visited Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Office here Monday.
Sharing his views regarding the ways and means to enhance country's exports with the TIOs, the FPCCI Regional Chairman and Vice President Zaki Ejaz said that in order to increase Pakistan's exports, the Trade and Investment Officers should play their role in organizing joint ventures, business-to-business meetings, exchange of trade delegations and single country exhibitions between the Pakistani business community and other countries, besides ensuring timely sharing of information on required certification and value addition with the respective exporters.
He suggested that TIOs should also provide quarterly trade data including Pakistan's imports/exports with other countries of the world, arguing that it would enable the Pakistani business community to take advantage of the available trade opportunities by introducing new products and technologies there.
Zaki Ejaz added that business community should also be supported in any HS code related tariff and duty so that trade could be promoted as 'it is our common goal to increase Pakistan's exports'.
"If we want Pakistan's exports to reach $100 billion in the next ten years, effective marketing is essential to achieve this goal," he remarked.
On this occasion, FPCCI Vice President Quratul Ain said, "If trade missions share reports and data with FPCCI on a monthly basis, we can provide them with relevant data and research-based suggestions regularly."
Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Director General (Punjab) Shehzad Ahmed Khan agreed with the FPCCI's recommendations and appreciated its efforts to promote exports.
In the meeting, former president of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Shahzad Ali Malik briefed the TIOs on the rice sector, Abdul Basit on poultry and frozen food, Raja Tayyab on packaging sector, Umeer Rafique on the fan industry, Dr. Zubair on dairy sector, Anas Haroon on automotive parts and accessories, Jameel Ahmed on logistics and representatives of other sectors briefed the TIOs on their respective sectors.
