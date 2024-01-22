Open Menu

Trade And Investment Officers' Delegation Visits FPCCI

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2024 | 08:36 PM

Trade and Investment Officers' delegation visits FPCCI

A 40-member delegation of newly appointed Trade and Investment Officers (TIOs) visited Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Office here Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) A 40-member delegation of newly appointed Trade and Investment Officers (TIOs) visited Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Office here Monday.

Sharing his views regarding the ways and means to enhance country's exports with the TIOs, the FPCCI Regional Chairman and Vice President Zaki Ejaz said that in order to increase Pakistan's exports, the Trade and Investment Officers should play their role in organizing joint ventures, business-to-business meetings, exchange of trade delegations and single country exhibitions between the Pakistani business community and other countries, besides ensuring timely sharing of information on required certification and value addition with the respective exporters.

He suggested that TIOs should also provide quarterly trade data including Pakistan's imports/exports with other countries of the world, arguing that it would enable the Pakistani business community to take advantage of the available trade opportunities by introducing new products and technologies there.

Zaki Ejaz added that business community should also be supported in any HS code related tariff and duty so that trade could be promoted as 'it is our common goal to increase Pakistan's exports'.

"If we want Pakistan's exports to reach $100 billion in the next ten years, effective marketing is essential to achieve this goal," he remarked.

On this occasion, FPCCI Vice President Quratul Ain said, "If trade missions share reports and data with FPCCI on a monthly basis, we can provide them with relevant data and research-based suggestions regularly."

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Director General (Punjab) Shehzad Ahmed Khan agreed with the FPCCI's recommendations and appreciated its efforts to promote exports.

In the meeting, former president of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Shahzad Ali Malik briefed the TIOs on the rice sector, Abdul Basit on poultry and frozen food, Raja Tayyab on packaging sector, Umeer Rafique on the fan industry, Dr. Zubair on dairy sector, Anas Haroon on automotive parts and accessories, Jameel Ahmed on logistics and representatives of other sectors briefed the TIOs on their respective sectors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exchange Exports Business Punjab Chambers Of Commerce Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Share Billion

Recent Stories

SCCI chief demands compensation for affected trade ..

SCCI chief demands compensation for affected traders’ of Peshawar’ Saddar fi ..

16 minutes ago
 PU Clash: ATC discharges 27 students

PU Clash: ATC discharges 27 students

13 minutes ago
 Election oversight committee head briefs CEC on po ..

Election oversight committee head briefs CEC on polls preparations

14 minutes ago
 Primary school named after Laaiq Sindhi upgraded

Primary school named after Laaiq Sindhi upgraded

14 minutes ago
 Shamshad Akhtar, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

Shamshad Akhtar, WB Country Director discuss financing operations in Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 Pak foreign policy played crucial role in defusing ..

Pak foreign policy played crucial role in defusing tension with Iran: Solangi

14 minutes ago
Four more testified statement in cipher case

Four more testified statement in cipher case

14 minutes ago
 Commissioner Quetta for more efforts to ensure fre ..

Commissioner Quetta for more efforts to ensure free, transparent election

14 minutes ago
 CDA to build two electric bus depots

CDA to build two electric bus depots

13 minutes ago
 Speakers for capacity building of women political ..

Speakers for capacity building of women political leaders at grass-root level

13 minutes ago
 IHC grants protective bail to Daniyal Aziz

IHC grants protective bail to Daniyal Aziz

13 minutes ago
 15 injured in car-van collision

15 injured in car-van collision

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business