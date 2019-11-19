Traders offer talks with govt to reduce prices of edible items

(@FahadShabbir)

All Pakistan Anjman Tajran on Tuesday said that the recent price hike of the edible items was mainly linked with increase in manufacturing and transportation cost and said that it was ready to help the government to resolve this issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) : All Pakistan Anjman Tajran on Tuesday said that the recent price hike of the edible items was mainly linked with increase in manufacturing and transportation cost and said that it was ready to help the government to resolve this issue.

All Pakistan Anjman Tajran, President Muhammad Ajmal Baloch in a press conference here at National Press Club highlighted that due to increasing prices of electricity, gas, and petroleum products, the manufacturing and transportation cost of edible items had increased.

He urged the government to remove section 144 imposed on traders, saying that traders were not involved in increasing the prices of edible items.

He said that the price of tomato was increased due to climate change due to which the production in Sindh had badly affected.

He informed that due to restrictions by the government on import, timely import of tomato could not be ensured.

Meanwhile, President of fruit Association Sabzi Mandi, Tahir Ayub said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was working hard for controlling of price hike of edible items.

He said that due to climate changes, the production of wheat and cotton also badly affected.

He said that due to shortages of onion in Bangladesh, its price had reached to Rs 500 per Kg after which the country had to import onions on emergency basis to control its price.

He informed that due to rains in Badin, the production of tomato decreased.

He said that the prices of fertilizer and insecticides had also increased due to which the production cost of the crops had gone up.