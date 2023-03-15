(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Some 80,031 houses were sold in February in Türkiye, down 18% versus the same month last year, official figures showed on Wednesday.

TurkStat, the country's statistical authority, said Istanbul had the lion's share with 18.

7% in total house sales, followed by the capital Ankara and the Aegean province Izmir.

House sales to foreign people dropped by 27% to 3,350 units. "House sales to foreigners had a 4.2% share of all house sales in February," TurkStat said.

Russians bought 1,183 houses in Türkiye, followed by Iranians with 446 and Iraqi citizens with 173.

During the January-February period, a total of 177,739 units were sold, down 4.4% on a yearly basis.