Turkish Energy Minister Says Wrapping Up Gas Market Roadmap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2023 | 04:50 AM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) Turkey is finalizing a roadmap for the international gas market, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said.

"We are opening a gas market in Turkey. The market will be here, the price of gas will be determined in Turkey," Donmez said in an interview with the Turkish Haberturk tv channel.

He added that the TurkStream gas pipeline delivers gas from Russia to Turkey and to Europe via Bulgaria and he has discussed the concept of an international gas market during trips to Bulgaria and North Macedonia, countries that support the initiative.

Donmez said that all the infrastructure in Turkey is almost ready for an international gas market.

"For the past four years, we have been using a gas trading platform in the domestic market.

The software and IT base are mostly ready. We are holding talks regarding international market expectations with respect to gas prices," the Turkish energy minister said.

On October 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow could redirect gas transit from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to Turkey. The next day, Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed the idea during their meeting in Astana. On October 14, Erdogan said that the two leaders instructed relevant energy authorities in both countries to study in detail the prospects of creating a gas hub in Turkey.

