Turkish Stock Exchange Down At Wednesday Open
Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 7,998.51 points, down 0.42%, or 33.66 points, from the previous close.
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Tuesday at 8,032.17 points, falling 0.15%, with a daily trading volume of 81.
5 billion liras ($2.7 billion).
The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 30.0975 as of 09.56 a.m. local time (0656GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 32.7177, while a British pound traded for 37.9745 liras.
Brent crude oil was selling for around $77.71 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,022.60.
Recent Stories
Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket
Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores
Two police constables injured in firing incident
Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert
More Stories From Business
-
Over population poses great challenge to economy: Meher27 minutes ago
-
Local POL production increases by 6.49% during July-November37 minutes ago
-
China's industrial output picks up pace in 202357 minutes ago
-
China's Guangdong sees foreign trade growth in 20231 hour ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 20244 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher5 hours ago
-
Stock slide on rate cut expectations, Middle East uncertainty15 hours ago
-
Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market16 hours ago
-
10 developmental schemes worth Rs 11.941b approved18 hours ago