Turkish stock exchange down at Wednesday open

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 7,998.51 points, down 0.42%, or 33.66 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Tuesday at 8,032.17 points, falling 0.15%, with a daily trading volume of 81.

5 billion liras ($2.7 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 30.0975 as of 09.56 a.m. local time (0656GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 32.7177, while a British pound traded for 37.9745 liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $77.71 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,022.60.