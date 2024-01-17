Open Menu

Turkish Stock Exchange Down At Wednesday Open

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Turkish stock exchange down at Wednesday open

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 7,998.51 points, down 0.42%, or 33.66 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Tuesday at 8,032.17 points, falling 0.15%, with a daily trading volume of 81.

5 billion liras ($2.7 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 30.0975 as of 09.56 a.m. local time (0656GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 32.7177, while a British pound traded for 37.9745 liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $77.71 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,022.60.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Istanbul Lira Price Gold From Billion

Recent Stories

Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with ..

Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket

37 seconds ago
 Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back s ..

Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery

13 minutes ago
 New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run vict ..

New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan

44 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Widespread fog forces closure of major highways ac ..

Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas

13 hours ago
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

13 hours ago
 Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media cam ..

Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges

14 hours ago
 OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational co ..

OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation

14 hours ago
 Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores

Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores

14 hours ago
 Two police constables injured in firing incident

Two police constables injured in firing incident

14 hours ago
 Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened ..

Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business