Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Thursday's Open
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The Turkish benchmark stock index opened Thursday at 8.862,37 points, gaining 0.22% or 19.36 points versus the previous close.
The BIST 100 index closed Wednesday at 8,843.01 points, down 0.
29%, with a daily transaction volume of 64 billion Turkish liras ($2.08 billion).
The US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate was 30.6030 as of 1000 .a.m. local time (GMT0700), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 33.0020, while the GBP/TRY rate was 38.6620.
The price of one ounce of gold was $2,048.55, and the barrel price of Brent oil was around $79.64.
