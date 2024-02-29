ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Turkish benchmark stock index opened Thursday at 9,100.27 points, increasing by 0.42% or 37.91 points versus the previous close.

At the previous close, the BIST 100 index dropped by 1.28% to 9,062.

36 points with a daily transaction volume of 131 billion Turkish liras ($4.21 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate was 31.2250 as of 10.10 a.m. (GMT0710), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 33.9490, while the GBP/TRY rate was 39.5510.

One ounce of gold was for $2,045.55, while the barrel price of Brent oil was around $82.