Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Weekly Open

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 01:30 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 7,996.66 points, up slightly by 0.13%, or 10.18 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Friday at 7,986.47 points, up 1.15%, with a daily trading volume of 123 billion liras ($4.

08 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 30.1005 as of 10.15 am local time (0715GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 32.9435, while a British pound traded for 38.3185 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $78.35 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,059.20.

