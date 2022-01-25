UrduPoint.com

Turkiye's Sectoral Confidence Posts Mixed Figures

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2022 | 02:41 PM

Turkiye's sectoral confidence indices posted mixed results this month, the country's statistical authority said on Tuesday

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Turkiye's sectoral confidence indices posted mixed results this month, the country's statistical authority said on Tuesday.

Seasonally adjusted confidence indices for services and retail trade were up by 1.2% and 2.5%, but dropped for the construction sector by 5% in January, versus December 2021.

The index for services rose to 120.2 in January, up from 118.8 in December, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

In the services sector, the business situation and demand-turnover indices also saw monthly increases.

The retail trade confidence index stood at 124.

4 in January, up from 121.5.

Business activity-sales over and the current volume of stock sub-indices saw increases in the month.

The construction sector index registered at 85.5 this month, decreasing from 90 in the previous month.

The sub-index of current overall order books increased, while total employment expectations were down during the month.

Sectoral confidence indices calculated from monthly survey results are evaluated within the range of 0-200.

These indices indicate an optimistic outlook when above 100 and a pessimistic one below.

