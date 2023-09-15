Open Menu

UK Govt To Pump 500mn Into Tata Steel But Says 3,000 Jobs At Risk

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2023 | 06:27 PM

UK govt to pump 500mn into Tata Steel but says 3,000 jobs at risk

The UK government said Friday that it would provide 500 million ($621 million) to fund the production of "greener" steel at the country's biggest steelworks but that 3,000 jobs were still at risk

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :The UK government said Friday that it would provide 500 million ($621 million) to fund the production of "greener" steel at the country's biggest steelworks but that 3,000 jobs were still at risk.

The Department for business and Trade said the money would help finance a new electric arc furnace at Tata Steel's Port Talbot plant in south Wales, safeguarding 5,000 of the more than 8,000 jobs.

Port Talbot steelworks is the UK's single biggest carbon emitter, and the government has been looking to help British Steel and Indian-owned Tata Steel to replace dirty blast furnaces.

The Mumbai-based conglomerate had threatened last July to shut the giant plant unless it received state aid to help decarbonise production and cut emissions.

Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch hailed the funding as a "historic package of support" that would protect jobs and the UK steel industry, as well as help boost economic growth.

She dismissed concerns about potential job losses, insisting on a visit to the plant: "We are saving jobs which would have been lost.

"Without this investment we would probably have seen the end of steelmaking certainly in this part of the country, possibly the whole of the UK."The �500 million is part of a �1.25 billion investment from Tata Steel, whose operation in Port Talbot also supports some 12,500 jobs in the supply chain.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Threatened Visit Job Kemi Wales United Kingdom Money July From Government Industry Tata Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates secures 50th season victory at C ..

UAE Team Emirates secures 50th season victory at Coppa Sabatini

3 minutes ago
 MBRL donates over 40,000 books since ‘A World Re ..

MBRL donates over 40,000 books since ‘A World Reads’ Initiative launch

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture launches 4th season of its e-learnin ..

Dubai Culture launches 4th season of its e-learning initiative

3 minutes ago
 Govt handed the petition to protect disability rig ..

Govt handed the petition to protect disability rights

8 seconds ago
 Salim Saifullah expreses solidarity, support to pe ..

Salim Saifullah expreses solidarity, support to people of Morocco

1 minute ago
 CM Domki condemns attack on security forces in Wal ..

CM Domki condemns attack on security forces in Wali Tangi

2 minutes ago
Caretaker govt awaits SC's detailed verdict on NAB ..

Caretaker govt awaits SC's detailed verdict on NAB amendments: Solangi

2 minutes ago
 Microfinance company grant Rs35 million to compani ..

Microfinance company grant Rs35 million to companies to support trade agricultur ..

36 seconds ago
 FIA arrests accused involved in running illegal mo ..

FIA arrests accused involved in running illegal money exchange

2 minutes ago
 Federal Health Ministry praises KP's dengue preven ..

Federal Health Ministry praises KP's dengue prevention efforts in high-level mee ..

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Department of Agriculture and Lives ..

Sharjah&#039;s Department of Agriculture and Livestock launches 2nd phase of dev ..

18 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) terminates NAB amendments; rest ..

Supreme Court (SC) terminates NAB amendments; restores all cases

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business