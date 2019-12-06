UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Naftogaz Says Gazprom May Pay $3Bln Debt In Gas

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 10:51 PM

Ukraine's Naftogaz Says Gazprom May Pay $3Bln Debt in Gas

Ukraine's Naftogaz proposed at talks with Gazprom in Vienna on Friday that the Russian company pay its accumulated debt in the form of gas supplies and declared its readiness to forfeit new court claims if a new favorable long-term transit contract is signed, Naftogaz CEO Yuriy Vitrenko said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Ukraine's Naftogaz proposed at talks with Gazprom in Vienna on Friday that the Russian company pay its accumulated debt in the form of gas supplies and declared its readiness to forfeit new court claims if a new favorable long-term transit contract is signed, Naftogaz CEO Yuriy Vitrenko said.

"We have completed a new round of negotiations with Gazprom in the context of tripartite negotiations on gas transit ... To demonstrate our constructiveness, we said that we are ready to consider the possibility of receiving gas from Gazprom to pay off its debt [to Naftogaz] by the decision of the latest Stockholm arbitration [about $3 billion in total]," Vitrenko said in his Facebook blog.

According to Vitrenko, Naftogaz also announced its readiness to withdraw new court claims if a long-term contract for the transit of Russian gas is signed, which will cover all costs, and if the Ukrainian company is compensated by Gazprom for failure to meet its commitments under current contracts.

