UPDATE - Moscow Observing Positive Dynamics in Russian-Uzbek Trade in 2022 - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Moscow has noted the positive momentum in Russia-Uzbekistan trade in 2022 and believes it is important to launch new projects in mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals, transport infrastructure and agriculture, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday.

Mishustin is paying a working visit to Uzbekistan from December 1-2 to take part in the third meeting of the Uzbek-Russian joint commission of heads of government.

"Russia is one Uzbekistan's main trade partners. In 2021, we overtook China and topped the list of the republic's foreign trade partners with a share of 18% (of its trade). We are seeing good dynamics this year as well," Mishustin said at a business forum in Samarkand.

The prime minister called for preserving the positive dynamics in trade with Uzbekistan and said it was important to launch promising new industrial cooperation projects.

Mishustin also said trade between Russia and Uzbekistan reached record highs in 2022 despite the difficult situation in the global economy.

"In January-October, the growth (in trade between the two countries) accounted for 30%... So we have a record for 10 months," the prime minister said.

He also expressed the hope that Russia and Uzbekistan would be able to further increase bilateral trade to $10 billion.

Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov in turn said that Uzbekistan was also interested in expanding cooperation in cargo transport, with the volume of freight traffic between the countries having already increased by 21% this year.