Upgradation Of Pakistan's Outlook By Moody's Affirms Sound Govt Policies: Finance Ministry

Sumaira FH 46 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

Upgradation of Pakistan's outlook by Moody's affirms sound govt policies: Finance Ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Finance said here Saturday that upgradation of Pakistan's outlook by Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) was an affirmation of the government's sound fiscal and financial policies.

At the conclusion of the review for downgrade initiated on 14 May 2020, Moody's on Saturday confirmed Pakistan's B3 credit rating with a stable outlook.

"This is an affirmation of the government's sound fiscal and financial policies in these times of unprecedented hardship and uncertainty," the ministry said in a tweet.

