ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Finance said here Saturday that upgradation of Pakistan's outlook by Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) was an affirmation of the government's sound fiscal and financial policies.

At the conclusion of the review for downgrade initiated on 14 May 2020, Moody's on Saturday confirmed Pakistan's B3 credit rating with a stable outlook.

"Moody's has upgraded Pakistan's outlook from 'under review for downgrade' to 'stable', while maintaining a B3 rating. This is an affirmation of the Government's sound fiscal and financial policies in these times of unprecedented hardship and uncertainty," it tweeted.