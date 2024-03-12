US Consumer Inflation Up Unexpectedly In February
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 11:09 PM
Consumer inflation posted a surprise acceleration in February, US government data showed Tuesday, a development likely to nudge policymakers towards a cautious approach as they mull when to start interest rate cuts
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Consumer inflation posted a surprise acceleration in February, US government data showed Tuesday, a development likely to nudge policymakers towards a cautious approach as they mull when to start interest rate cuts.
While price increases have fallen from their peak in 2022, households are still feeling the pinch from costs of living -- adding pressure on President Joe Biden as he tries to win over voters on his economic policies while running for reelection this year.
The annual consumer price index (CPI) came in at 3.2 percent last month, the Labor Department said Tuesday, a sign these stresses may not ease quickly.
The "core" CPI measure stripping out volatile food and energy prices edged down slightly to 3.8 percent, but was still above the 3.7 percent analysts expected.
Biden stressed that the latest report indicated further progress on lowering inflation, flagging that "annual core inflation is the lowest since May 2021."
"Wages are rising faster than prices over the last year and since the pandemic," he said in a statement, though conceding more has to be done to lower costs and help the middle class.
The Labor Department noted that the indexes for shelter and gasoline both rose in February.
Combined, they contributed more than 60 percent to the increase of last month's overall index, it said.
Month-over-month, inflation came in at 0.4 percent, up from January's 0.3 percent figure.
Analysts expect the Federal Reserve to focus on "core" inflation when deciding the best time to start reducing rates, a move likely to spur business activity.
To curb stubborn price increases, the central bank had embarked on a series of rapid interest rate hikes in 2022, before holding the level at its highest in more than two decades at recent meetings.
The Fed has signaled it could start rate cuts this year, so long as there is continued progress in lowering inflation.
But the bumpy path to its longer term goal of two percent inflation could pose challenges.
- Signs of 'disinflation' -
Although the Labor Department flagged shelter inflation as a key contributor to the overall index, it was lower month-on-month, down to 0.4 percent from January's 0.6 percent figure.
Energy prices, which can be volatile, rose 2.3 percent from January to February in a reversal of the previous month's decline.
A "pessimistic scenario" would be one where interest rates stay high for longer while inflation picks up and expectations for price gains increase, said Ryan Sweet, chief US economist at Oxford Economics.
That would force the Fed to start lifting interest rates again.
But it is an unlikely situation, "particularly as there is disinflation in the pipeline from lower market rents and a deceleration in nominal wage growth," Sweet said.
- 'Patient' approach -
Economists expect officials will want to see more evidence of prices coming down sustainably, before pivoting to rate cuts.
Sweet added that delaying the first cut from May to June "would have little importance for the broader economy," such as economic growth figures.
"The latest data further reinforce the case for a patient and vigilant approach from Fed officials," said economist Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics.
Meanwhile, it is likely that Fed officials will proceed with caution in their policy meeting next week.
"The short-term dynamics point to some leveling off in inflation trends," EY senior economist Lydia Boussour.
She noted that beyond the headline figure, CPI had picked up on a three-month annualized basis.
But she expects inflation will keep cooling and that the Fed will proceed with 100 basis points of cuts this year.
Recent Stories
Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid
Woman injured in cylinder blast
67,451 Rashan bags distributed in district: DC
Mass funeral of building collapse victims in interior city held
Special counsel grilled over report that questioned Biden's memory
IHC allows Hiba Fawad to travel abroad
Stocks rise after US inflation data doesn't change rate outlook
ECP sets March 26 hearing for Gandapur disqualification petition
Novacare to open Pakistan’s first internationally affiliated hospital in 2026
Bike lifter gang busted, three held
Restaurants offer an iftar cum dinner buffet in Ramadan
Mushaal inaugurates Iftar table at PIMS hospital
More Stories From Business
-
Stocks rise after US inflation data doesn't change rate outlook14 minutes ago
-
IMF mission will arrive in Pakistan tonight2 hours ago
-
US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February3 hours ago
-
US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February3 hours ago
-
US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February3 hours ago
-
Provincial Ministerial Committee formed for monitoring Ramadan package meets3 hours ago
-
Stocks rise after US inflation data3 hours ago
-
SECP issues clarification on its power to call meetings4 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal Khan assumes Office as Federal Minister for Commerce5 hours ago
-
Stocks push higher before US inflation data5 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to give serious consideration to business community's recommendations5 hours ago
-
CCP conducts sector specific workshop for micro- finance banks5 hours ago