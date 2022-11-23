UrduPoint.com

US Could Soon Approve Chevron To Expand Venezuelan Oil Operations - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2022 | 11:46 PM

US Could Soon Approve Chevron to Expand Venezuelan Oil Operations - Reports

The United States could soon approve Chevron Corporation to expand operations in Venezuela to help bolster the country's oil production, Reuters reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The United States could soon approve Chevron Corporation to expand operations in Venezuela to help bolster the country's oil production, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The US could approve Chevron to vastly expand their Venezuelan oil operations as early as Saturday, once the government and opposition resume political talks, the report said, citing three people familiar with the matter.

US authorization for Chevron to help rebuild Venezuela's oil industry was one of the biggest plums for initiating talks between the Venezuelan government and their opposition, the report said.

Earlier this month, sources told Sputnik that the Biden administration is looking at Venezuela as an additional source for crude oil amid global energy market volatility, but has no intention of a blanket lifting of sanctions.

The US hopes to lower gasoline prices for US consumers following production cuts made by the Saudi-led OPEC+ group to stabilize the global market, the source said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil United States Venezuela Market Government Industry Opposition

Recent Stories

European Space Agency names five new astronauts

European Space Agency names five new astronauts

3 minutes ago
 3 die, 4 injured in road mishap near Musafirkhana

3 die, 4 injured in road mishap near Musafirkhana

3 minutes ago
 Taiwan Discusses Space Cooperation With Germany, F ..

Taiwan Discusses Space Cooperation With Germany, France - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Enhancing employability for graduates biggest chal ..

Enhancing employability for graduates biggest challenge: VC GCU

3 minutes ago
 Joint Coordination Center Chief Steps Down, Deputy ..

Joint Coordination Center Chief Steps Down, Deputy Becomes Acting Officer in Cha ..

19 minutes ago
 Potential US Rail Strike Could Cost Economy $1Bln ..

Potential US Rail Strike Could Cost Economy $1Bln in First Week if Not Averted - ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.