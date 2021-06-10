UrduPoint.com
U.S. Crude Oil Production Up Last Week: EIA

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 04:48 PM

U.S. crude oil production up last week: EIA

U.S. crude oil production increased during the week ending June 4, U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday

HOUSTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :-- U.S. crude oil production increased during the week ending June 4, U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday.

According to the EIA, U.S. crude oil production averaged 11 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, 200,000 barrels more than the previous week and down by 100,000 b/d this time last year.

The United States has been a major oil producer in the past years with the help of its shale oil production growth. Meanwhile, China continues to be one of the world's biggest oil consumers.

According to the latest release from the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics, China's crude oil output grew 3.4 percent year on year to 16.41 million tonnes in April.

