US Issues 4 Liquid Natural Gas Export Permits to Terminals in Texas - Energy Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Four proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the state of Texas received licenses to export the fossil fuel, with one allowed to ship up to 3.61 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) when the terminals come on line, the Department of Energy said in a press release.

"Approval of these four LNG export authorizations in Texas is another step by the Trump administration to ensure our country's energy and national security. New LNG authorizations mean new jobs and economic growth in the US, as well as the potential for new market opportunities abroad," Undersecretary of Energy Mark Menezes said in the release on Monday.

The Energy Department said the export facilities include Annova LNG Common Infrastructure, Rio Grande LNG, Texas LNG Brownsville and Corpus Christi Liquefaction Stage III.

The United States is now in its fourth consecutive year as a net exporter of natural gas, and has quickly become one of the top global exporters of liquefied natural gas. To date, the United States has exported liquefied natural gas to 37 countries and is on track for its export capacity to nearly double in the next 5 years, according to the release.

Europe has emerged as a top market for US liquefied natural gas exports, with American companies seeking inroads in a market long dominated by Russia.