UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Issues 4 Liquid Natural Gas Export Permits To Terminals In Texas - Energy Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 02:20 AM

US Issues 4 Liquid Natural Gas Export Permits to Terminals in Texas - Energy Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Four proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the state of Texas received licenses to export the fossil fuel, with one allowed to ship up to 3.61 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) when the terminals come on line, the Department of Energy said in a press release.

"Approval of these four LNG export authorizations in Texas is another step by the Trump administration to ensure our country's energy and national security. New LNG authorizations mean new jobs and economic growth in the US, as well as the potential for new market opportunities abroad," Undersecretary of Energy Mark Menezes said in the release on Monday.

The Energy Department said the export facilities include Annova LNG Common Infrastructure, Rio Grande LNG, Texas LNG Brownsville and Corpus Christi Liquefaction Stage III.

The United States is now in its fourth consecutive year as a net exporter of natural gas, and has quickly become one of the top global exporters of liquefied natural gas. To date, the United States has exported liquefied natural gas to 37 countries and is on track for its export capacity to nearly double in the next 5 years, according to the release.

Europe has emerged as a top market for US liquefied natural gas exports, with American companies seeking inroads in a market long dominated by Russia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Russia Trump Rio Grande Brownsville Corpus Christi United States Gas Market Top Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE condemns attack on Algerian army

2 hours ago

Senate asks govt to formulate support structure fo ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Women’s Sports Club defeats Al Wasl Club ..

3 hours ago

New coronavirus: Eighth case confirmed in UAE

3 hours ago

Palestinians withdraw request for UN vote on US Mi ..

2 hours ago

UAE tops as most popular destination for Indians

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.