US, Mindstorm partner to empower KP youth in digital gaming industry

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), announced a groundbreaking partnership with Mindstorm Studio - a notable Pakistani game developer - aimed at providing opportunities for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to flourish in the digital gaming industry.

This collaboration is a substantial step towards fostering innovation, skill development, and economic empowerment among the region’s youth, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The partnership between USAID and Mindstorm Studio seeks to harness the creative potential of KP's youth by introducing relevant curricula in universities and promoting game development as a viable career path.

Through initiatives such as the Game Jam competition and capacity-building workshops, USAID and Mindstorm Studio will nurture a robust gaming ecosystem that will contribute to the growth of KP’s digital economy.

“Once considered a niche hobby, gaming has evolved into a multi-billion-dollar industry, driven by technological advancements and changing consumer preferences,” said USAID Mission Director V. Kate Somvongsiri.

The Mindstorm partnership is part of a five-year, $24.7 million USAID initiative with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the private sector to expand economic opportunities in the province, including in the Merged Districts.

APP/aqk