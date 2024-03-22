Open Menu

US, Mindstorm Partner To Empower KP Youth In Digital Gaming Industry

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 08:39 PM

US, Mindstorm partner to empower KP youth in digital gaming industry

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), announced a groundbreaking partnership with Mindstorm Studio - a notable Pakistani game developer - aimed at providing opportunities for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to flourish in the digital gaming industry

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), announced a groundbreaking partnership with Mindstorm Studio - a notable Pakistani game developer - aimed at providing opportunities for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to flourish in the digital gaming industry.

This collaboration is a substantial step towards fostering innovation, skill development, and economic empowerment among the region’s youth, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The partnership between USAID and Mindstorm Studio seeks to harness the creative potential of KP's youth by introducing relevant curricula in universities and promoting game development as a viable career path.

Through initiatives such as the Game Jam competition and capacity-building workshops, USAID and Mindstorm Studio will nurture a robust gaming ecosystem that will contribute to the growth of KP’s digital economy.

“Once considered a niche hobby, gaming has evolved into a multi-billion-dollar industry, driven by technological advancements and changing consumer preferences,” said USAID Mission Director V. Kate Somvongsiri.

The Mindstorm partnership is part of a five-year, $24.7 million USAID initiative with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the private sector to expand economic opportunities in the province, including in the Merged Districts.

APP/aqk

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United States Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Interim bail of Qaisara Elahi, others confirmed in ..

Interim bail of Qaisara Elahi, others confirmed in Ring Road extension case

3 minutes ago
 UAF holds walk to mark World Water Day

UAF holds walk to mark World Water Day

3 minutes ago
 47,023 candidates appear in written exam for 7,909 ..

47,023 candidates appear in written exam for 7,909 police posts

1 minute ago
 Pigeons trapped under overhead bridge rescued, rel ..

Pigeons trapped under overhead bridge rescued, released

1 minute ago
 Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ..

Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote

1 minute ago
 China has over 1.09 billion netizens

China has over 1.09 billion netizens

1 minute ago
Grant for police officials

Grant for police officials

9 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Barrister Sultan ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry termed Pakis ..

9 minutes ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to address issues at KMU I ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to address issues at KMU Institute of Medical Sciences

9 minutes ago
 WB village civic facility programme reviewed

WB village civic facility programme reviewed

16 minutes ago
 Opposition in KP assembly stages protest

Opposition in KP assembly stages protest

57 seconds ago
 Rangers crack down on criminal gang in Katcha area

Rangers crack down on criminal gang in Katcha area

59 seconds ago

More Stories From Business