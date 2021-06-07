UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Must Revitalize Alliances To Outcompete China - Blinken

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 07:24 PM

US Must Revitalize Alliances to Outcompete China - Blinken

The United States must reinvigorate its alliances to outcompete China and counter the malign activity of the adversarial nations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the Congress on the FY2022 Budget Proposal hearing on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The United States must reinvigorate its alliances to outcompete China and counter the malign activity of the adversarial nations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the Congress on the FY2022 Budget Proposal hearing on Monday.

"This is a critical moment for the United States and our global leadership. We face major tests," Blinken said. "We must revitalize our alliances and partnerships; outcompete China and defend the international rules-based order against those that seek to undermine it; renew democratic values at home and abroad; and push back against malign activity by our adversaries."

Blinken went on to say that the State Department requests $3.

6 billion for contributions to international organizations and initiatives, including Washington's annual contributions to the World Health Organization.

"As China and others work hard to bend international organizations to their worldview, we must ensure that these organizations instead remain grounded in the values, principles, and rules of the world that have made our shared progress possible for decades," he said.

Blinken stressed that Washington must boost its investments in foreign policy matters as other countries do, thereby requesting an allocation of� $58.5 billion for the Department and USAID for the next fiscal year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hearing World China Washington Budget Progress Bend United States Congress Billion

Recent Stories

Independent Safety Check Needed at Bangladeshi Isl ..

2 minutes ago

England fined for slow over-rate in New Zealand Te ..

2 minutes ago

WSSP launches 14-Day sanitation campaign; teams to ..

2 minutes ago

Girl's body found in canal

2 minutes ago

ICCI opens vaccination centre for business communi ..

5 minutes ago

EU Sets Up $20Bln Fund to Facilitate Green Energy ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.