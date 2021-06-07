US Must Revitalize Alliances to Outcompete China - Blinken

The United States must reinvigorate its alliances to outcompete China and counter the malign activity of the adversarial nations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the Congress on the FY2022 Budget Proposal hearing on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The United States must reinvigorate its alliances to outcompete China and counter the malign activity of the adversarial nations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the Congress on the FY2022 Budget Proposal hearing on Monday.

"This is a critical moment for the United States and our global leadership. We face major tests," Blinken said. "We must revitalize our alliances and partnerships; outcompete China and defend the international rules-based order against those that seek to undermine it; renew democratic values at home and abroad; and push back against malign activity by our adversaries."

Blinken went on to say that the State Department requests $3.

6 billion for contributions to international organizations and initiatives, including Washington's annual contributions to the World Health Organization.

"As China and others work hard to bend international organizations to their worldview, we must ensure that these organizations instead remain grounded in the values, principles, and rules of the world that have made our shared progress possible for decades," he said.

Blinken stressed that Washington must boost its investments in foreign policy matters as other countries do, thereby requesting an allocation of� $58.5 billion for the Department and USAID for the next fiscal year.