US stocks pause ahead of Fed decision

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks paused at records early Tuesday as markets digested another round of mostly good earnings and awaited a key Federal Reserve decision.

Shares of Pfizer, Clorox and Under Armour were all higher following earnings releases, extending a successful quarter that has resulted in numerous all-time highs on Wall Street.

But analysts predicted stocks could trade sideways until the Federal Reserve unveils an expected announcement Wednesday to begin to trim its stimulus package.

The two-day Fed meeting is scheduled to begin later Tuesday.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat at 35,911.09.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 percent at 4,620.70, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.1 percent to 15,614.53.

Among individual companies, Tesla fell 1.3 percent after founder Elon Musk said the electric car company had not reached a final agreement to supply Hertz with 100,000 electric autos.

Hertz' announcement of the deal last week helped push Tesla's valuation above $1 trillion. Shares of Hertz fell 3.3 percent on Tuesday.