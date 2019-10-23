US to Review Oil Sales From Areas Protected by its Forces in Northeast Syria - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) The United States will review and monitor how oil from fields protected by American troops in northeast Syria is sold, a senior US administration official said during a conference call on Wednesday.

"The President has stated that we are going to have a residual force in the region to protect areas that in part contain or hold the oil fields as well as the base in At Tanf in southern Syria...As far as how the oil will be sold and that sort of thing, that's something that we'll certainly look into and we'll monitor going forward and we'll keep a close eye on that," the official said.