US Treasury Official Confirms G7 Will Reevaluate Price Cap on Russian Oil in March

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The US Treasury's Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes Elizabeth Rosenberg confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday that the Group of Seven will reevaluate the price cap on Russian oil in March to determine if any recalibration is needed, but did not disclose if they believe it is working to sway Russia's policy.

"All I can say right now is that G7 is planning to reevaluate it in March," Rosenberg said on the margins at CERAWeek.

Rosenberg said she did not have any comment when asked about whether they believe the price cap will influence Russia's policy.