USKT organises seminar on enhancing bilateral cooperation between Pakistan, Ethiopia

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :A seminar titled "Explore Emerging Giant of Ethiopia/Africa for Trade and Investment Opportunities" was held at the University of Sialkot (USKT), here on Friday.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) and Convener Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs Romina Khurshid Alam and Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula participated as chief guests.

The seminar was attended by Chairman board of Governors USKT Faisal Manzoor, Executive Director (USKT) Muhammad Rehan Younas, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Chairman Pakistan sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) Arshad Latif Butt, Chairman Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) Jahangir Babar Bajwa, Chairman Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PGMEA) Ejaz Chaudhry, Chairman Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association Khawaja Musharraf Iqbal, Sialkot Business Community, Students and Faculty members.

Addressing the participants, Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula said Ethiopia accorded utmost importance to its ties with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan as both countries had a long history of working together for global peace.

The ambassador of Ethiopia said that the people of Pakistan were very hospitable which he had experienced himself. Both countries could move forward together for welfare of the common man.

He said that Ethopia formally known as Abyssinia is remembered as Habsha in Islamic history. The land of Hazrat Bilal Habshi and first homage to migrated Muslims, where King Najashi provided Muslims protection and livelihood.

The Ethiopian ambassador emphasized on promoting educational cooperation between the two countries which was crucial to enhance people-to-people contact between the two countries.

He encouraged USKT leadership to join energies for mutual growth and long lasting development.

The ambassador said his country wanted to enhance bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in areas of security, climate, business, trade and investment.

The ambassador said another area where both countries could enhance collaboration was climate change which had recently brought a flash flood to the shores of Pakistan and inflicted colossal damage in terms of life and property.

The Ethiopian ambassador urged the Sialkot exporters to come forward and tap and explore the untapped international trade markets of Ethiopia to promote the strengthened bilateral trade between Ethiopia and Pakistan.

He vowed to make all out sincere efforts to boost mutual trade ties between Ethiopia and Pakistan, saying that the time was ripe to further strengthen these mutual trade ties.

The ambassador assured all possible assistance in this behalf and said that businessmen would be facilitated.

He also stressed the need to promote people-to-people contacts between both countries.

He added that Ethiopia was very keen to establish the stronger business-to-business contacts between the two countries besides strengthening the bilateral trade relations as well.

He said bilateral trade and business relations among two countries should be further promoted with the exchange of trade delegations.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) and Convener Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs Romina Khurshid Alam on this occasion, said that the Pakistani government was trying to provide relief to the business community.

She said that Ethiopia was our brother Islamic country from whose emerging economy our industrialists can take full advantage.

SAPM said that the seminar organised by the University of Sialkot (USKT) was very useful, it was very important to organise such seminars, which were not only useful for education but also for the stability of bilateral economic relations.

Chairman Board of Governors (BoG) USKT Faisal Manzoor said that USKT was exploring opportunities at regional, national and international level.

On this occasion, he announced ten fully funded scholarships for Ethiopian students.

He said that a delegation that was going to Ethiopia in March 2023 to explore the possible bilateral trade opportunities.

He expressed sincere condolence to the victims of the families affected by the recent massive earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

Chairman BoG USKT urged the students to come forward and join hands in raising funds for the people of Turkiye and Syria.