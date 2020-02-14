Volkswagen offered 830-mn-euro settlement for German diesel cases

Car giant Volkswagen said Friday it had offered 830 million euros ($900 million) to settle a mass lawsuit from German customers over its "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal

But the proposed settlement with consumer group VZBV, representing 400,000 plaintiffs in a first-of-its-kind grouped proceeding, "failed" because of "disproportionate" pay demands from the VZBV's lawyers, a VW spokesman added.