Volkswagen Offered 830-mn-euro Settlement For German Diesel Cases

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:42 PM

Car giant Volkswagen said Friday it had offered 830 million euros ($900 million) to settle a mass lawsuit from German customers over its "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal

But the proposed settlement with consumer group VZBV, representing 400,000 plaintiffs in a first-of-its-kind grouped proceeding, "failed" because of "disproportionate" pay demands from the VZBV's lawyers, a VW spokesman added.

