Von der Leyen Reaffirms EU Support for Moldova Amid Gas Supplies Crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held a phone conversation with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, reaffirming the European Union's support for Moldova amid the gas supplies crisis.

"Good phone call with @sandumaiamd. We are in regular contact to help Moldova face its gas supply issue. The EU stands with Moldova. Our experts are on the ground to help with the situation. We are currently looking into additional support measures," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.