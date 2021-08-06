UrduPoint.com

Wall Street's S&P, Nasdaq Hit Record Highs As US Jobs Data Awaited

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 02:00 AM

Wall Street's S&P, Nasdaq Hit Record Highs as US Jobs Data Awaited

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Wall Street's Big Tech and blue chip stocks hit record highs on Thursday while the broader market rose as well on optimism that the US July jobs report due on Friday could show strong employment gains signaling a recovering economy.

The S&P 500, which groups the top 500 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, hit an all-time high of 4,430 before settling at a touch below that at 4,429 for a 27-point, or 0.6 percent, gain.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which includes Names such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google, hit an all-time high of 14,896 before also finishing the session a touch lower at 14,895 for a 115-point, or 0.8 percent, gain.

 The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest US equity barometer on the New York Stock Exchange, did not hit a record.

  But managed to recoup most of Wednesday's 0.9 percent decline, which was its sharpest drop in 2 weeks. In Friday's session, the Dow closed up 272 points, or 0.8 percent at 34,793.

Stocks rose after data from the Labor Department showed US jobless claims dipped below the key 400,000 mark last week, suggesting labor market recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest weekly reading on employment also raised expectations for job gains in July's non-farm payrolls report due on Friday. Economists said they were expecting the economy to have added 870,000 jobs last month, following through with June's 650,000 jobs.

From: Barani Krishnan - barani.krishnan@gmail.com

Subject:  Wall Street's S&P, Nasdaq Hit Record Highs As US Jobs Data Awaited

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Facebook Job New York Stock Exchange Reading June July Stocks Apple Market From Top Dow Jones Netflix Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE participates in first meeting of International ..

UAE participates in first meeting of International Forum on COVID-19 Vaccine Coo ..

2 hours ago
 Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Governmen ..

Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Government, Opposition - President

1 hour ago
 Balochistan reports 79 more positive cases of Covi ..

Balochistan reports 79 more positive cases of Covid-19

1 hour ago
 People from different walks of life express solid ..

People from different walks of life express solidarity with the people of IIOJK ..

1 hour ago
 Tunisia's Ennahdha party ready for 'self-critique' ..

Tunisia's Ennahdha party ready for 'self-critique'

1 hour ago
 Messi Leaves Spanish Football Club Barcelona

Messi Leaves Spanish Football Club Barcelona

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.