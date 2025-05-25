WCCIS, TDAP Hold Workshop
Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2025 | 05:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS), in collaboration with TDAP, hosted a hands-on workshop on “Market Analysis Tools – Trade Map” to empower women entrepreneurs with world-class market intelligence tools.
Led by Mahina Ghalib, Deputy Director TDAP Lahore, the engaging session trained participants to analyze trade trends, identify potential markets, and use the ITC Trade Map for strategic export planning.
From learning about HS Codes to conducting product and country-level competitor analysis, women entrepreneurs gained practical skills to make informed, evidence-based export decisions.
The workshop reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the role of women in international trade and fostering export-ready, data-driven women-led businesses in Pakistan.
The workshop was attended byPresident Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot, Dr. Mariam Nouman, Senior Vice President Gulzaib Waqas Awan, Vice President Rubina Naveed and women entrepreneurs.
