Open Menu

WCCIS, TDAP Hold Workshop

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2025 | 05:50 PM

WCCIS, TDAP hold workshop

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS), in collaboration with TDAP, hosted a hands-on workshop on “Market Analysis Tools – Trade Map” to empower women entrepreneurs with world-class market intelligence tools.

Led by Mahina Ghalib, Deputy Director TDAP Lahore, the engaging session trained participants to analyze trade trends, identify potential markets, and use the ITC Trade Map for strategic export planning.

From learning about HS Codes to conducting product and country-level competitor analysis, women entrepreneurs gained practical skills to make informed, evidence-based export decisions.

The workshop reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the role of women in international trade and fostering export-ready, data-driven women-led businesses in Pakistan.

The workshop was attended byPresident Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot, Dr. Mariam Nouman, Senior Vice President Gulzaib Waqas Awan, Vice President Rubina Naveed and women entrepreneurs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on governme ..

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation i ..

10 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

10 minutes ago
 Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on ..

Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on June 27

11 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Canc ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress in ..

55 minutes ago
 Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by ..

Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by 33,000 contributors in one wee ..

1 hour ago
 Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future S ..

Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future Summit' in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement ..

RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project

1 hour ago
 Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on ..

Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on UNESCO List

1 hour ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial Audit Authority’s Central Vi ..

2 hours ago
 UAE wins seven medals on day one of Asian Jiu-Jits ..

UAE wins seven medals on day one of Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Jordan

2 hours ago
 TBHF announces AED 7 million worth of 3 projects i ..

TBHF announces AED 7 million worth of 3 projects in Zanzibar

2 hours ago
 Ajman CP visits UAE Pavilion at Expo Osaka

Ajman CP visits UAE Pavilion at Expo Osaka

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business